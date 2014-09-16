New NBA 2K15 Trailer “The Land” Features Revamped Cavs Starting Lineup Intros

The colossal NBA 2K franchise is launching NBA 2K15 in less than a month (Oct. 7) after an offseason that included a usually bereft Cavs franchise landing LeBron James and Kevin Love. In 2K’s new trailer for the game, “The Land,” we get a sneak peek at the refurbished starting lineup introductions for the Cavs featuring ‘Bron, Love, recent FIBA World Cup MVP, Kyrie Irving, Dion Waiters and Anderson Varejao. Cavs fans rejoice.

The introductory order was interesting with LeBron obviously coming last — to a cacophony of delirious fans cheering their King’s return — and the newest Cav, Love, getting introduced right before LeBron. That order might rankle some Uncle Drew acolytes, even though Love (aka Wes) joined the Pepsi Max Drew team in Chapter 2.

Other items of note: Dion Waiters is the starting shooting guard, and we’re looking forward to how he handles his place as the fourth scoring option on this ostensible all-star squad.

