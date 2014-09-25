New NBA 2K15 Trailer Shows Off D-Rose, KD, LeBron, Harden’s Euro-Step & More

Maybe it’s the soundtrack — A Tribe Called Quest‘s kinetic masterpiece, “What’s the Scenario,” with the first time Busta Rhymes got some shine after his rapid-fire verse — but the “Momentus” trailer for NBA 2K15 is our favorite so far. Featuring seemingly every player you want to see next season, but also some of their signature moves, this gameplay-heavy release from 2K Sports is just the thing to cure any autumnal doldrums.

So far the NBA 2K trailers have only featured short gameplay segments of coverboy Durant, the revamped Cavs lineup getting introduced, brief flashes of what’s in store for gamers, or a more historical, “what if,” slant. This time, their trailer seems to have everything spliced together in one video, which makes the conceit of the “Momemntus” title more appropriate.

There’s James Harden crossing up Joe Johnson and then euro-stepping around Kevin Garnett for the bucket.

In another gameplay progession Durant’s face fades out with Russell Westbrook knocking down a three-pointer before unleashing his six-shooter celebration:

LeBron James‘ reverse jam, an alley-oop from Ricky Rubio to Andrew Wiggins, a Jabari Parker turnaround in the lane, Andre Drummond‘s catacylsmic throw-down off the alley-oop, Stephen Curry‘s sweet stroke after a hesitation dribble and Derrick Rose‘s two-handed hammer slam are just a smattering of the sequences revealed in the newest trailer that have us keyed up for the game. Everyone and every move is here.

NBA 2K15 drops October 7, but it can’t get here fast enough.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.