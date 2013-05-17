First Look: New NBA Finals “BIG” Commercial – “Forever Dirk”

Tomorrow night, this new NBA Finals “BIG” spot featuring Dirk Nowitzki will air on national TV. The commercial, entitled “Forever Dirk,” focuses on re-living Dirk drilling one of his signature fadeaways in Game 6 of the 2011 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

From the L:

Dirk remains suspended in time as we see this same iconic moment depicted all over the world in various ways, from cardboard cutouts to toy figurines and a birthday cake, representing the different ways the moment is remembered in our collective consciousness, demonstrating the big impact only an NBA Finals moment delivers. The spot ends by returning to the scene of the play to find Dirk suspended forever in place where this game-changing moment happened. This Finals campaign is the first to celebrate current NBA players who are on their way to becoming legends because of successful Finals moments that live on and resonate in pop-culture forever. “Forever is BIG.”

The music in the spot is by Austrian hip-hop artist RAF 3.0 “Wie Kannst Du Nur” (“How Can You Only”).

Check it out:

