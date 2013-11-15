New NBA On ESPN Ad Features Kevin Love & Ricky Rubio’s “Love Dial” Billboards

The NBA on ESPN is back, but they’re still periodically releasing ads for the show throughout the season. The newest one features the Timberwolves’ dynamic duo, Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio.

We’ll set the scene. Love is riding in the RV with play-by-play analyst Mike Breen when he spots a series of “Love Dials” billboards along the highway that feature his likeness. Confused, Love dials the number on the billboards and Ricky Rubio picks up. Absurdist humor is the best â€” especially when Love and Rubio are concerned.

