New NBA Inside Stuff Shows Joakim Noah’s Underwater Workout

11.07.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

It was a staple of our Saturday mornings all through school before college effectively turned Saturday into a recovery period. The new NBA Inside Stuff debuted last weekend with hosts Grant Hill and Kristen Ledlow. This Saturday’s show features Joakim Noah and Big Wave surfer Laird Hamilton going through a special underwater workout to get Noah ready to play (roughly) a zillion minutes under Thibs.

Noah credits his workouts at Hamilton’s Malibu home with improving lung capacity, cardio and his recovery period while winded on the court. Intense underwater weight training and jumping will do that.

Also, as part of the updated “Jam Session,” which used to be our second favorite segment growing up (“Rewind” was our favorite since a lack of cable required it), will feature the debut of Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” from her upcoming Artpop album dropping on November 11. Not exactly the Naughty by Nature, but Treach isn’t that popular anymore.

What do you think?

