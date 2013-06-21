New Nike LeBron James Commercial Featuring Dr. Dre, Warren Buffett, Phil Knight, Drake, and Bill Russell

LeBron James corporate partners were on their game and ready to go if and when their guy emerged victorious from Game 7. We brought you this solid Samsung spot last night and now we can follow up this morning with Nike’s tribute to James.

Check out the cast of characters congratulating LeBron in this video: Dr. Dre, Drake, Spike Lee, Bill Russell, and more. And they’re inviting you to call LeBron as well:

