New Orleans Hornets ’09-10 NBA season preview

The NBA preseason is underway, meaning it’s time again for Dime’s team-by-team season previews. Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceilings and basements for each team. In other words, what is the realistic best-case and worst-case scenario for the 2009-10 campaign?

Added: Emeka Okafor, Darren Collison, Darius Songaila, Marcus Thornton, Ike Diogu, Bobby Brown

Lost: Tyson Chandler, Rasual Butler, Antonio Daniels, Melvin Ely, Ryan Bowen

Ceiling: Conference semifinals

Contrary to Chris Paul‘s blinding speed on the hardwood, the Hornets aren’t a running team. While they aren’t quite deliberate in pace, either, they did rank 26th in the NBA in scoring (95.8 ppg), and 27th in field-goal attempts (77.6 per game) last season. Translation: Possessions are at a valued premium in New Orleans, and with CP in control of the ball most of the time, the team benefits from having the most efficient and arguably most effective floor leader in the game. (You know I have to say “arguably” only because of my affinity for Tony Parker.) Paul should’ve garnered stronger MVP talk last season; he averaged 22.8 points, 11 assists, 5.5 boards and 2.8 steals, and took a team with a banged-up Tyson Chandler and Peja Stojakovic and a slightly disappointing James Posey to the playoffs. He’s a Top-10 player in the League. Okafor isn’t as kinetic as Chandler, but he’s better offensively and more consistent defensively. He’s a lock for a double-double, while All-Star power forward David West is a lock for 20 points and eight boards a night. When healthy, Peja is still a premier shooter in the League, and rookies Collison and Thornton provide much-needed depth at PG so Paul won’t be so worn down by the postseason. Winning the Southwest Division isn’t too lofty of a goal — N.O. was only five games back last year, and the Rockets are weaker — and with the right playoff matchup, neither is advancing a round.

Basement: 1st-round exit

As bad as N.O.’s first-round loss to Denver played out, it was merely the manifestation of multiple red flags that popped up during the regular season — most notably Chandler’s durability and CP’s inability to do everything by himself. Despite the center upgrade with Okafor, some of those same issues still exist. While strong at the one, four and five, the Hornets are most docile at the two positions that are generally supposed to be the most explosive: shooting guard and small forward. Julian Wright is slated to start at the three, while Peja moves to a sixth-man role. Wright is talented but unproven going into his third year. Every time the Hornets give him a chance to shine, he doesn’t come through. Peja’s notoriously fragile body could better hold up if his minutes are limited, but the shooting touch that he’s being paid to provide often deserts him in the playoffs, healthy or injured. Against Denver he hit just 36.7% from the field, 30.8% beyond the arc. At the two, I honestly don’t even know who’s supposed to start. Morris Peterson is an old 32, and basically fell out of the rotation last year, while Devin Brown is a serviceable reserve role player at best, not a starter. Songaila and Diogu were brought in to backup West, and Hilton Armstrong is N.O.’s seven-foot version of Wright. Depth and talent in the frontcourt beyond West and Okafor is a problem. Led by CP, making the playoffs shouldn’t be a problem. Having the horses to run with the best of the Western Conference, however, isn’t a one-man job.

