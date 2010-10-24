New Orleans Hornets 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As the NBA regular season approaches, we preview the upcoming campaign with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.

Added: Trevor Ariza, Jerryd Bayless, Marco Belinelli, Jason Smith, Willie Green, Quincy Pondexter, DJ Mbenga, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Curtis Jerrells, Joe Alexander

Lost: Darren Collison, James Posey, Morris Peterson, Darius Songaila, Julian Wright, Sean Marks, Jason Hart

Ceiling: 7th-8th seed, Western Conference

OKC Thunder fans beware: Your team could end up like the Hornets. Back in ’08, third-year star Chris Paul led N.O. to a spirited postseason run that fell short against a more experienced contender (San Antonio), and going into the next year, expectations were sky-high. Two years later, the Hornets have had to clean house and start all over. CP3 is still the captain and David West still the lieutenant, but the rest of the group has been overhauled as the franchise tries to rebuild a contender and convince Paul to stay in town long-term … Limited to just 45 games last year due to injury, Paul (18.7 ppg, 10.7 apg, 2.1 spg) slipped from a lot of pedestals as the No. 1 point guard in the world. If he stays healthy this year, he’ll reclaim his spot. Outside of maybe Chauncey Billups, nobody controls the tempo of a game as well as CP3, who is now a 40% three-point shooter and brings the whole package as a point guard … Just acquired in a trade this weekend, Bayless addresses the glaring need for backcourt depth. His outside jumper needs work, but he can get into the lane and create, whether as CP3’s backup or playing minutes at the two, where he is about the same size as second-year standout Marcus Thornton … Thornton was expected to win a starting job easy, but his defense apparently needs so much work that Marco Belinelli (not exactly Sidney Moncrief himself) has infringed on his minutes … Another newcomer, Trevor Ariza, can make the defensive impact on the wing that N.O. didn’t quite get from once-hyped signee James Posey, and his offense is improving after averaging 14.9 points last season with Houston. Rookie Quincy Pondexter gives the Hornets another option on the wing as Peja Stojakovic continues to regress … West (19 ppg, 7.5 rpg) will put up borderline All-Star numbers, and new coach Monty Williams wants to stress defense, which is where Emeka Okafor (10.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg) will be a difference-maker.

Basement: 10th-11th seed, Western Conference

History tells us that if you’re going to contend for a championship with a point guard as your best player, you have to be a brick wall defensively. The Pistons did it with Isiah Thomas and Chauncey Billups; the Suns didn’t do it with Steve Nash. Monty Williams is trying to instill a defense-first mentality, but there are visible holes in the wall, namely at two-guard (Belinelli, Thornton) and power forward (West). But all three of those guys have to be on the court, because the Hornets don’t have enough scorers … The company line in New Orleans is that CP3 is happy and never wanted to be traded over the summer, but let’s be real: CP3 is looking at his best friends in the League — LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Carmelo, etc. — playing on contending teams or at least making moves to improve their situation, and for a large portion of the offseason, the only move his team had made was re-signing Aaron Gray. Is he focused and committed to the new regime in New Orleans? … While the starting five is talented and balanced, the bench leaves a lot to be desired. Peja is such a liability on defense that his vaunted outside shot — which has become less accurate in recent years — almost isn’t worth it; backup PF Jason Smith has yet to live up to his potential; Bayless can score but is pretty one-note; and Okafor’s backups are the glacier-slow Aaron Gray and dunk-magnet DJ Mbenga … Any team that has a Top-10 player in the League on its side (Paul) is a threat to make the playoffs at least, but with a first-year coach, lack of size in the backcourt, shaky defense in spots, and questions about how much said superstar wants to be with the team, the Hornets are prone for a season of stagnancy.

