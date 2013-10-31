New Orleans Mascot “Pierre The Pelican” Terrifies Twitter

The New Orleans Pelicans lost a tight game to the Pacers last night during their home opener. Perhaps more frightening than the loss, or any time Eric Gordon awkwardly falls to the court, was the new mascot they revealed, Pierre the Pelican.

Today is Halloween, so it make sense Pierre would get rolled out the night before. Avert your eyes if you scare easily:

Introducing your new mascot Pierre the Pelican! pic.twitter.com/CieVTs3sMt — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 31, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here are some reactions from around Twitter:

Amen:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is the new Pelicans mascot too scary for kids?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.