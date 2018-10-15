Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 48-34 (6th in the Western Conference)

Players Added: Julius Randle (free agency), Elfrid Payton (free agency), Jahlil Okafor (free agency), Troy Williams (free agency)

Players Lost: DeMarcus Cousins (free agency), Rajon Rondo (free agency), Emeka Okafor (free agency), DeAndre Liggins (waived), Jordan Crawford (free agency)

Projected Team MVP: Anthony Davis

Davis might be the league MVP this season, and the way he’s talking this offseason it seems like that’s a personal goal of his. Davis has not been shy about saying he believes he’s the best player in the league, citing his two-way skills and being in the top 5 for MVP and DPOY last year. He has a point and he very well may prove it this season, and the Pelicans will hope he does just that.

There aren’t many questions for Davis personally. The main one is health, but he’s played 75 games in each of the last two years which has helped him avoid the dreaded “injury prone” tag. Still, keeping Davis healthy is among the Pelicans top concerns every year, but rest is hard to come by for the star as the Pelicans need him on the floor for as many minutes as possible to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff hunt. If Davis manages to continue on his torrid pace from the second half of last season after Cousins went down, he’ll win MVP and the Pelicans’ only concern will be where they’re seeded come playoff time.