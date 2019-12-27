New Orleans Pelicans Holiday Wishlist: The Return Of Zion Williamson

This was supposed to be a big year for the New Orleans Pelicans. After an ugly season that was marred by the Anthony Davis trade drama, the organization was ready to set its sights on the future with a host of promising young players and a potential generational superstar in Zion Williamson. Heck, there was even some talk of them fighting for a playoff spot out West.

But so far, it’s been hard to get excited about anything that’s happened on the court for New Orleans this season, and any hope that they might somehow transform into a borderline playoff team vanished as those brutal losses started piling en route to a 9-23 start.

Now, the focus has shifted once again, and New Orleans is simply biding their time until they can start their future in earnest. With that in mind, we’ve come up with a small handful of items that the Pelicans can add to their holiday wishlist to help get their new year started on the right foot.

#1. Zion Williams, healthy and playing basketball

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the Zion situation was that there had been few to no updates on his progress or what a time table for a return might be. Finally, there was some news this week, via an interview he did with ESPN, wherein he talked about his rehab process and how it’s requiring him to learn how to walk and run differently.

If that development was supposed to assuage our fears, then it probably accomplished the opposite. There have been all sorts of concerns about his physical fitness and conditioning, two euphemisms usually synonymous with weight management, which has long been a talking point with Zion and has been a source of intrigue for amateur social media sleuths who like to pore over every pixel of every photograph of him that appears online.

The Pelicans claim that they expect Zion to play at some point this season, though there’s no real reason to rush him back until he’s physically ready for the rigors of the NBA. But make no mistake, the team’s future depends on him, er, rounding into form.

#2. A trade for Jrue Holiday

According to a recent piece in The Athletic, David Griffin wanted Holiday to stick around solely for the possibility of the Pelicans vying for a playoff spot this season. Those plans have since evaporated, and now the organization should look for a new home for him as they try to figure out who will remain in their core moving forward.