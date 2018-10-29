The Pelicans Leaked Mardi Gras Jerseys Are Perfect

If there’s one advantage the Pelicans have over every team in the NBA, besides Anthony Davis, it’s being based in a location with an incredible culture. New Orleans is the coolest city in America without question. Everybody should visit at least once in their life to appreciate the majesty that is that wonderful city. Just a nice walk down the street will engross anyone into the music, food, and artistry that is proudly displayed throughout the city. It’s a magnificent place. It also has incredible Mardi Gras parties.

New Orleans is famous for Mardi Gras and teams like the Pelicans try to embrace that with mascots such as King Cake Baby and a colorful branding style. They’ve also sparingly used Mardi Gras style jerseys throughout the franchise’s existence. These are always the best because in a day and age where teams want to use gray/black for the sake of having a gray/black jersey there’s always New Orleans ready to add some color to our lives.

Jake Madison of the Locked On Pelicans podcast tweeted out a leaked image of this season’s Mardi Gras jerseys and honestly, they are perfect.

