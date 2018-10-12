Why You Don’t Need To Be Alarmed By The Pelicans’ Poor Preseason

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans completed their five-game preseason run on Thursday evening and things ended with a thud. Anthony Davis and company posted an ugly 0-5 record during their exhibition slate and the team lost four of its five preseason contests by double figures. As a result, whispers are circulating that it might be time to worry, at least to some degree, about the Pelicans but, in short, there is no reason for alarm.

For starters, preseason basketball isn’t always indicative of what will take place when the “bright lights” are on and that seems to be the case here. New Orleans isn’t dealing with impactful injuries, which is an unequivocally positive thing, and the Pelicans also faced a bizarre schedule in early October. Alvin Gentry’s squad faced two back-to-backs for reasons passing all understanding and, with that in mind, there is reason to think that the Pelicans produced less meaningful results than most NBA teams during a time when very little is actually meaningful.

Beyond that, the Pelicans still have Davis. The All-NBA big man reminded everyone of his brilliance with a 36-point, 15-rebound showing in the team’s final preseason game, as he dominated against the Toronto Raptors in only 31 minutes of action. While that result isn’t any more impactful than others, the mere presence of an elite player (and legitimate MVP candidate) is enough to provide confidence in what the Pelicans are trying to accomplish and it isn’t as if Davis is alone.