The Pelicans Have Reportedly Traded Anthony Davis To The Lakers

After months of rumors, speculation, and reports about what the future holds, we have finally reached a resolution in the lengthy Anthony Davis trade saga. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans have finally come to terms on a trade to send the All-NBA center to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Pelicans will receive a monster hall back: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and two additional first-round selections.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

As Wojnarowski pointed out, part of the reason this haul was so impressive by New Orleans was that there was no need for a third team, something that they had reportedly wanted to pursue.

Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA. Here we go. https://t.co/Yf6cjlhvv4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Davis put forth a very public trade request before the deadline back in February, and while the Pelicans tried to find a deal to send him somewhere, that did not come to fruition. It was perhaps the most public trade saga we’ve seen in some time, as New Orleans and Los Angeles more or less fought through the media to gain leverage in a deal.

Ultimately, nothing happened. Davis played out the remainder of the season with the Pelicans, albeit in a far more limited role. New Orleans went through a front office overhaul, too, replacing Dell Demps with David Griffin. While Griffin waited to sit down with Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, before engaging in trade talks, reports popped up in the last few weeks that he was finally hearing teams out regarding a move.

Now, the deal is done. Davis got his preferred landing spot, the Lakers got a second superstar to pair with LeBron James, and the Pelicans received a number of young pieces to pair with presumed No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. The trade saga might be over — well, at least until it can become official in July — but for both sides, the fun may have just begun.