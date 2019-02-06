Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly paused negotiations with the Los Angeles Lakers over Anthony Davis, but they continue to shop around other members of their frontcourt as they move on from Davis.

Separate from all things Anthony Davis, New Orleans continues to explore trades for Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic in advance of Thursday's 3 PM deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2019

New Orleans acquired Nikola Mirotic last year for a first-round pick, which eventually became Chandler Hutchison, and the ability to dump Omer Asik’s contract. The team is probably searching for a similar package of an asset and bad salary to move Mirotic, who will be a free agent this summer, at this deadline.

Mirotic has been an efficient scorer this season but has only played in 32 of 54 games for the Pelicans, who continue to deal with injuries at an alarming rate. Nevertheless, there figure to be suitors for a stretch four with Mirotic’s lack of conscience, including the Utah Jazz, who made overtures for the forward last season — but Utah’s focus currently seems to be on Mike Conley.