Getty Image

The halcyon dreams of a 14-team Western Conference playoff chase appear to have dissipated, with injuries likely dooming the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. But the bottom of the West is still frisky, and no team is starting the second half of the season stronger than the New Orleans Pelicans, even after a highly entertaining loss Wednesday to the Golden State Warriors.

In the calendar year, New Orleans has the third-best net rating (plus-9.3) in the league, behind only the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are 10-4 with Elfrid Payton in the lineup and also recently welcomed back Nikola Mirotic from a 12-game injury absence. The team is still 3.5 games out of the eighth seed, but they have the best player of any team in the bottom half of the playoff bracket, provided LeBron James continues to remain out with his ailing groin.

More importantly, New Orleans remains one of the most fun teams to watch in the league. In total Alvin Gentry fashion, the Pelicans are getting it done with a roaring offense, and it is a delight. New Orleans has the second-best offensive rating in 2019 with 121 points per 100 possessions. (Golden State is first with an absurd 130.1 mark, but that team really shouldn’t count.)

Anthony Davis is one of the most unstoppable players in the game, and now that Payton is back to help settle the offense, Davis has once again become a one-man wrecking crew. Since Payton returned from his broken finger, which incidentally coincided with the start of the new year, Davis is averaging 34 points and 15 rebounds per game on 61.6 percent true shooting and 31.6 percent usage. He is obliterating opponents with a trail of breathtaking plays, trying to regain his place in the MVP discussion.