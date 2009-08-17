New “Rip City” Blazers Uniforms?

This image just popped up on our Twitter feed from @blazeoflove with the question, “New uniforms?”
Blazers uniforms with the words “Rip City” on the chest is either the best thing or the worst thing ever. We can’t decide how we feel about it. And if these are official, are we looking at “Motor City” Pistons and “Clutch City” Rockets unis (among others) shortly? (click on the headline for a larger look)
What do you think?
pretty dope!
love the red, not so much the white
I love ’em! Been a Blazer fan my whole life, and I’ve been saying for years they need to bring back the ‘old school’ lower case jerseys. It seems most other teams have throwbacks these days, Portland is due.
so christian grant fields got fired? or quit?????????
I fox with these.
in case you were wondering – via wiki [en.wikipedia.org]
“The nickname Rip City is usually used in the context of the city’s NBA team, the Portland Trail Blazers.[11] The term was coined by the team’s legendary play-by-play announcer Bill Schonely during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Blazers’ first season.[12] In a recurring segment on Comcast SportsNet Northwest, Schonely explained that a three-point play by Blazers’ player Jim Barnett caused the net on the basket to rip. Schonely exclaimed “Rip City!” at the sight, and a member of his broadcasting team urged him to run with that as a rallying cry for the young team.”
the more you know
It seems like a good idea at first, but before you know it teams will be going by nicknames of their nicknames….Nice idea a few times a year, but I don’t think so long term. Takes away from the city/actual name of team, my opinion.
OMG OMG! I COULD ONLY HOPE FOR THE CLUTCH CITY UNIS. so so dope!
^^ I second that!
I’ve always liked the red blazer uniforms like that. The white rip city ones are stupid. The only team that’s allowed to have a uniform name that’s really the nickname of an actual place is Golden State.
Those are sick.
@ Swat
You’re comment conjured images of a teeny-bopper in a plaid skirt squealing about the new Hannah Montana album droppin at a local Walmart…not that I’d know what that’s like…………….
haha
@Swat
JK BTW
sweet…i just ordered one online!
[fans.trailblazers.com]
nice, but i’d prefer the Original retros that say “blazers” … or “Jailblazers”…
How about the “Lake Show” or “Showtime” for the Laker
And “Sorry Ass Bastards” or “This Space for Rent” for the Clippers!!
Best thing to come out of Po-town since the pickle!
@13
Jailblazers, now thats a knee slapper. How original & hilarious.
Red ones are decent. Could do without the white ones.
-thumbs up-
hopefully these are just the classic hardwood throwback..i could not see the blazers rock rip city every home game…this aint rucker league..i get it but come on! stern approved this…i thought he did not like the hip hop influence?? hmmm….the regular blazer unis are fine!
stern’s a douche bag, even if he did okay these…
uni’s are nice…
“what if every team does this” is a stupid ass argument, the Blazers coming out and doing it is pretty cool – you could basically “what if everyone does this” to every new idea ever, and it would make it less cool. what if the blazers did this? they did. and it’s pretty damn cool.
The reds are excellent, the whites, meh, not great. Look like walmart pajamas.
probably the new vintage models or the mixed vintage models which will probably be the new trend with nba jerseys. they wore all the old ones so now they’re gonna mix them like they do with the jordan shoe line
Those jerseys are just throwback jerseys to be worn a couple of times
[blog.oregonlive.com]
BLAZERS #2 IN WEST, MAY CHALLENGE FOR #1 IN WEST!
From a business perspective it’s brilliant. Now the blazers have another official B. Roy jersey to hawk around the country.
From a fan perspective could you image the additional hype of the team wearing this during an important game or for that matter a fan appreciation night against a lesser opponent.
I wouldn’t mind seeing a Big Apple NYC jersey with skyscraper shaped numbers with the lights on in the back. Just a thought…