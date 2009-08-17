New “Rip City” Blazers Uniforms?

This image just popped up on our Twitter feed from @blazeoflove with the question, “New uniforms?”

Blazers uniforms with the words “Rip City” on the chest is either the best thing or the worst thing ever. We can’t decide how we feel about it. And if these are official, are we looking at “Motor City” Pistons and “Clutch City” Rockets unis (among others) shortly? (click on the headline for a larger look)

What do you think?



