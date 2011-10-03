New Sacramento Kings Jersey Unveiled In NBA 2K12

10.03.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Other than the arrival of Jimmer Fredette, it’s been a tough summer for Sacramento Kings fans. Not only are they dealing with the NBA lockout like the rest of us, but they’re also wondering what the potential loss of a season means for the fate of their franchise. At least NBA 2K12 has brought them something to get excited about: the Kings will be getting black alternate jerseys.

And this is no plan for the future, either. According to Sactown Royalty, if there is a season, you’ll get to see Tyreke Evans, DeMarcus Cousins and The Jimmer sporting these bad boys in actual games this year. But in the meantime, enjoy the new threads and the nine other Kings uniforms featured in NBA 2K12 when it drops tomorrow.

What do you think?

