New Sixers Away Uniform Leaked

The700Level.com just linked to a flickr account of the sports uniform site Uniwatchblog.com with what appears to be pics of the Sixers‘ new road uniforms.
I love going back to the old “Sixers” font on the chest and the classic red color. And I’m all about picking up authentic home and away game shorts in the new look when they officially drop. Not sure I’m feeling the shiny blue around the neck and arms though.
Whatever, anything is better than the horrid uniforms we’ve been wearing for the last decade. Between those terrible uniforms and the “swooshing” basketballs flying across the design of the Sixers home court, any change is a welcome one (check out the new court design HERE). I would have even accepted a return to THIS.
What do you think of Philly’s new unis?
They hot.Now only if we could get some hot players to put them on we good.
Except for the shiny blue, they are solid.
I like them. The fucking Clippers need to get wiped down and redone.
Lmao. I highly doubt jrue will still be wearing that jersey in a couple of years. He will be one of the biggest busts. If he wasn’t known in high school, he wouldn’t of eve been drafted in the 2nd.
The SIXERS and #’s should be outlined in blue
its nice , but its starting to become way too many teams rockin blue and/or red
Looks like the Detroit alternate away jersey.
While I admire the nod to uniforms of old, this red/blue/white combo makes the 76ers look like the Clippers East. I wonder if Elton Brand can appreciate the irony.
Looks good and I do agree that the clippers need to change their jerseys
plain dumb simple
Man, I know they are the better uniforms than the last ones, but that solid blue around the neck and arms <— BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO adds the queer factor even more. The 1996-97 ones were better than these ones.
if they’re trying to show us the new uniforms why don’t they turn the lights on when they take the picture so we can actually see them
Can you try to get a pic of the new home unis??? Thanks kid!!!
LOOKS LIKE THE CLIPPERS TO ME, CLIPPERS=LOSERS, Y’KNOW WHAT I MEAN…
I am down with these. I’m not 100% about the blue trim, but as a queer I’m all about queering up the uniforms… just don’t think the blue shine was the right queer move. Yes to the red… what were our team colors for the last couple years? Black, red, silver, gold, white and blue? Return, return to the majesty of red, white and blue, my friends.
those are hot i like the blue on the collars actually
I wanna have sex with these uniforms
they look unfinished they need blue trim around the sixers and the # once they do they they will look great
they look unfinished they need blue trim around the sixers and the # once they do that they will look great and the home jerseys need blue trim around the # and red trim around sixers
They nice!!
they tried to do them as simple as possible…like the dr J unis…thats why they changed the logo back to the old one, and thats why the letters dont have any blue trim,….its like them sayin “we goin back to the winning days” …something like what detroit did when they change to the 80’s colors again, instead of those horrible green unis from the grant hill era.
the look like a cross of the 80’s and the the joints ai rocked his rookie year..i actually like those the best to be honest!! !