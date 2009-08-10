New Sixers Away Uniform Leaked

The700Level.com just linked to a flickr account of the sports uniform site Uniwatchblog.com with what appears to be pics of the Sixers‘ new road uniforms.

I love going back to the old “Sixers” font on the chest and the classic red color. And I’m all about picking up authentic home and away game shorts in the new look when they officially drop. Not sure I’m feeling the shiny blue around the neck and arms though.



Whatever, anything is better than the horrid uniforms we’ve been wearing for the last decade. Between those terrible uniforms and the “swooshing” basketballs flying across the design of the Sixers home court, any change is a welcome one (check out the new court design HERE). I would have even accepted a return to THIS.

What do you think of Philly’s new unis?