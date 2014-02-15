New Teaser For Kyrie Irving & Pepsi MAX’s Uncle Drew Saga: “Passport”

#Kyrie Irving #Video
02.15.14 4 years ago

Last night during NBA All-Star Weekend, the folks at Pepsi MAX released a new teaser trailer for the Uncle Drew saga, building anticipation for the upcoming Chapter 4. In “Passport,” Drew travels to New Orleans to find his big man, a fella by the name of Otis.

As part of the world premiere in front of a packed house at “Uncle Drew’s Speakeasy,” fans mingled and checked out Uncle Drew memorabilia, as well as took in performances from Fabolous and Bridget Kelly, along with local jazz bands Stooges Brass Band and Dumpstaphunk. Also included was the opportunity for fans to experiment with new flavors in the Pepsi MAX Cellar Experience, and make custom tee shirts with “uncle drew-isms.”

Check out the video below and a few images from the party.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video
TAGSALL STARKYRIE IRVINGPEPSI MAXUncle Drewvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP