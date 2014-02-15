New Teaser For Kyrie Irving & Pepsi MAX’s Uncle Drew Saga: “Passport”

Last night during NBA All-Star Weekend, the folks at Pepsi MAX released a new teaser trailer for the Uncle Drew saga, building anticipation for the upcoming Chapter 4. In “Passport,” Drew travels to New Orleans to find his big man, a fella by the name of Otis.

As part of the world premiere in front of a packed house at “Uncle Drew’s Speakeasy,” fans mingled and checked out Uncle Drew memorabilia, as well as took in performances from Fabolous and Bridget Kelly, along with local jazz bands Stooges Brass Band and Dumpstaphunk. Also included was the opportunity for fans to experiment with new flavors in the Pepsi MAX Cellar Experience, and make custom tee shirts with “uncle drew-isms.”

Check out the video below and a few images from the party.

