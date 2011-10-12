New Toronto Raptors Jersey Unveiled In NBA 2K12

Other than the arrival of Jonas Valanciunas, it’s been a tough summer for Toronto Raptors fans. Not only are they dealing with the NBA lockout like the rest of us, but they’re also wondering what the potential loss of a season means for the future of their franchise. At least NBA 2K12 has brought them something to get excited about: it looks like the Raptors will be getting camouflage jerseys.

After scrolling through the game, it appears there are seven Raptors uniforms to choose from in NBA 2K12, and these camo joints aren’t one of them. But the screenshot of Linas Kleiza says otherwise. As Trey Kerby of The Basketball Jones wrote, “I’m not sure if they are camouflage, maple leaves or a sublimated raptor skin print, but they are crazy.” Agreed.

While the NBA didn’t return comment as to whether or not these jerseys will come to fruition, it is important to note that the Toronto Maple Leafs introduced camo jerseys almost two years ago. And in case you didn’t know, both the Leafs and the Raptors are owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

What do you think?

