New Washington Wizards Jerseys, Colors & Logos

In October, Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis put together a list of 101 Signs of Visible Change for the franchise. Among that list, under the headline “Change Wizards’ colors back to red, white and blue,” Leonsis wrote, “In-development.” While this may have been lost in the shuffle this fall, it came to the forefront today when the Wizards unveiled the team’s updated brand featuring a red, white and blue color scheme during an exclusive event in D.C. Check ’em out:

“I think it’s only appropriate that our teams, playing in the heart of our nation’s capital, wear red, white and blue,” said Leonsis, on the new look. “It is gratifying that we are adopting a color scheme and introducing new team marks that illustrate our exciting future while reconnecting with our proud past.”

If you want to buy some new gear, visit www.washingtonwizardsstore.com to cop some today! Also, feel free to check out photos from the Wizards’ new jersey photo shoot HERE.

What do you think?

