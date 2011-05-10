New Washington Wizards Jerseys, Colors & Logos

In October, Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis put together a list of 101 Signs of Visible Change for the franchise. Among that list, under the headline “Change Wizards’ colors back to red, white and blue,” Leonsis wrote, “In-development.” While this may have been lost in the shuffle this fall, it came to the forefront today when the Wizards unveiled the team’s updated brand featuring a red, white and blue color scheme during an exclusive event in D.C. Check ’em out:
“I think it’s only appropriate that our teams, playing in the heart of our nation’s capital, wear red, white and blue,” said Leonsis, on the new look. “It is gratifying that we are adopting a color scheme and introducing new team marks that illustrate our exciting future while reconnecting with our proud past.”
If you want to buy some new gear, visit www.washingtonwizardsstore.com to cop some today! Also, feel free to check out photos from the Wizards’ new jersey photo shoot HERE.
What do you think?
brought back the bullets look #notbad
I can’t front. Those joints are hard.
Loving it, can’t wait to cop that new John Wall jersey
Those are fucking sick
these look awesome. way better. I love these jerseys
Hot!
they pretty nice, old school look never fails. red, white, and blue zigzags, i want me a pair of those…
Well done.
I think they’re okay… but there’s too much focus on the city they play in and no focus on “Wizards”. They might as well be the Washington Patriots.
How about the Washington Americans? They have to kick Yi Jianlian off the team though….
Wow, this are amazing – perfect blend of retro and modern looks. They did their homework!
One of the main reasons for the color change was because the Monumental Sports and Entertainment family (owners of the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards) wanted all their teams to wear red, white and blue.
Niiice. If it wasn’t for the DC sniper, they might of re-named the team back to The Bullets.
Those are ill threads.
Wanna get a Wall jersey right now.
@Aron – have the mystics changed? MSE did great things for the Caps. Let’s hope lightning can strike twice. [Too soon Caps fans…]
@ Derik – Kevin Seraphin isn’t American either.
mehh…
Hamed Haddadi would rock in these stars n stripes…
Wizards dumbest team name ever besides the Raptors
looks good, but Shoulda changed the name. Even leave out the Washington part. I think “DC something” would be better.
I dunno what though, DC Patriots? DC Republic?
DC Diplomats? Then everyone can yell “Dip-SET!” and most people will hate em.
“Washington Generals” seems like the perfect name for them right now…
I wish they would just go back 2 The Bullets
The Wizard logo looks horrible now, good thing they are going to try and almost completely bury it
Awesome unis though. Makes me worry that the Nets can’t go back to their old school ABA with a modern look because it’d now be too similar to the Wizards.
Nice. That’s one down, Cleveland next. Please.
@First & Foremost
Yep, the Mystics have changed too.
[www.wnba.com]
I agree, nice new jerseys, that old Wizards logo has got to go.
nice now that we look like the caps…hopefully we have as much success as the caps.
those are rather nice looking Jerseys. Far cry from those last ones. The colors may not match the wizards name, but at least they got the style down.
Earliest memory I have of these jerseys was Wes Unseld rockin them with the big fro.
I’m digging the new look uniforms.Now how abouta new team? Please.
The Mystics?? WHo? what is this “WNBA” you speak of?
these unis are great. now, can we stop being pc and change the name back to bullets?
Washington Snipers plz
bullets!!!
i think it looks dope… would be cool if they had the navy alternate.
also… they prolly look extra dope cuz the other wizards jersey was friggin horrible.
I like these a lot better. Teal wasn’t really a great color in the first place… DC has the Nationals too, so this goes with the whole USA theme. John Wall looks good in them too :)