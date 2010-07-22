New York City Playground Legend Gunning for $2,000 This Saturday



There aren’t many players signed up for Saturday’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour stop in New York City with a resume quite as impressive as that of Kenny “Serious Sat” Satterfield. The 29-year-old guard, who logged time in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, has a well-deserved reputation in his hometown as a dominant force on the NYC streetball scene. Part of the reason he’s enjoyed so much success on both levels is simple: his game doesn’t change from hardwood to pavement.



“I play the same way,” says Satterfield. “I use my brain, use my intelligence when I’m out there.”

When he hits Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Ave) on Saturday, his team will be considered a favorite to take home the championship on the second stop of the Revolution tour (and everything that comes with it). Even in a bracket loaded with some of New York’s best playground talent, one thing is for sure: all eyes will be on Satterfield. The only question mark that remains is just who will be the second half of Satterfield’s squad.

After his projected teammate and fellow streetball star Adrian “Whole Lotta Game” Walton went down with an injury, Satterfield was left standing alone. And though he could probably beat many teams singlehandedly, Satterfield says he hasn’t decided on a new partner just yet.

“I gotta replace him with a teammate,” says Satterfield. “We’ll be good to go come gametime.”

The 6-1 guard’s rise to prominence in the streetball scene coincided with his time spent dominating competition at Cincinnati University. Alongside fellow Bearcat Kenyon Martin, Satterfield played well enough to merit a second-round selection by the Mavs in the 2001 NBA Draft. Transitioning from streetball to hardwood is impossible for many, but it was never difficult for Satterfield.

“On the hardwood, it’s more of a team game,” says Satterfield. “With streetball, it’s more about skills, getting to the basket and finishing.”

After his stint in the NBA, Satterfield traveled abroad to test his talents overseas, making stops in France, Greece, and Lebanon. Now a member of the Albany Legends of the International Basketball League, Satterfield is hungry for the shot at a different title. His mentality heading into the tournament is as effortless and simple as his game.

“I’m looking forward to it,” says Satterfield. “Just gotta stay focused, play a little defense, and score more than the other team.”

A few spots are still open for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution when it hits Lincoln Playground in New York City this weekend (135th and 5th)!

Enter a team to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Download a registration form HERE, email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM, fax us at 212.564.9219, or call us at 347.316.1924.

After NYC, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour will hit the following cities:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center