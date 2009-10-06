New York Knicks ’09-10 NBA season preview

The NBA preseason is underway, meaning it’s time again for Dime’s team-by-team season previews. Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceilings and basements for each team. In other words, what is the realistic best-case and worst-case scenario for the 2009-10 campaign?
Added: Jordan Hill, Darko Milicic, Toney Douglas, Gabe Pruitt
Lost: Quentin Richardson, Chris Wilcox
Ceiling: Attract a superstar free agent
Since I’m fairly certain the Knicks aren’t actually trying to win this year, I’m not going to preview them as if they were. Hamstrung by some truly terrible contracts they chose to take on ($13.6 million for Larry Hughes?), New York had no flexibility this summer, and seemed to be trying everything they could to NOT reward their best interior player (David Lee) or their best perimeter player (Nate Robinson). How many games can the Knicks win? Maybe they finish fourth in the Atlantic Division at best, behind Boston, Philly and Toronto, and ahead of the Nets. In Robinson, Al Harrington and Wilson Chandler, they have volume scorers playing in a system built for high-volume scoring. They’re stronger up front, pairing Lee with Darko and rookie Jordan Hill, who are at least usable bodies where Jerome James and Eddy Curry were not. They don’t have the dark cloud of Marbury or Isiah hanging over their head for the first time since 2003, and youngsters Danilo Gallinari and Toney Douglas have potential to do something.
Basement: Status quo
But who cares about this season, right? The Knicks are all about 2010, when cap space is plentiful and made-for-TV stars like LeBron, Wade, Bosh, Amar’e and Dirk are available. Best-case scenario, New York lands LBJ and one of his buddies, and the young core develops into a nice supporting cast for said superstars. Worst-case, the superduperstars stay home and the Knicks throw enough money to entice a lesser star like Joe Johnson or Carlos Boozer, flank them with a discounted T-Mac, and flub another draft by accidentally taking Tyler Hansbrough‘s brother because they forgot to check the first name. Future fantasies aside, there’s a lot not to like about this New York squad. The fact that Hughes and Jared Jeffries are in contention for starting jobs should tell you that much.
10/5 — New Orleans Hornets
10/2 — Atlanta Hawks
9/30 — Sacramento Kings
9/29 — New Jersey Nets
9/28 — Denver Nuggets
Hey just wondering about New Yorks draft pick..
you said they might get a good pick, but I was told Utah had traded for their first round pick..?
Just wondering if anyone can verify this?
Thanks :)
-DJ
Utah gets NY’s pick UNPROTECTED! So if its #1, still goes to Utah.
Thanks Isiah Thomas!
Damn, the ghost of Isiah Thomas still haunting the knicks …lol!!!
So Austin, I may revise that the Knicks best case scenario is 8 seed/right out of playoff picture.
This will:
-prevent fans from jumping off a building
-show superstar free agents {cough} LEBRON {cough} that knicks have some young talent to build around
WORST CASE:
Getting the #1 pick – bc it would go to Utah
Not getting Tier 1 Free Agent (LeBron, Wade, Bosh, Amare)
“They don’t have the dark cloud of Marbury or Isiah hanging over their head for the first time since 2003”
haha, Utah have NYs pick because ISIAH sent it to Phoenix as part of the MARBURY trade…. seems the dark cloud aint gone yet.
It’s unlikely NY will do better than NJ. Or anyone else for that matter. They might actually end up being 2nd or 3rd last team in the league.
2010 won’t be as good as any NY fan hopes. Why would any free agent go to a team that is ran by morons, with a fan base that is completely retarded, and can barely sign the best two players on the team by training camp. Worse case scenario is the most likely scenario.
ISIAH is laughing somewhere in florida’s warm weather
Marbury is smiling somewhere with vaseline in his teeth.
how do u write an article about the knicks plans for next summer and not kno the jazz got their pick?
dont u work for a basketball magazine?dont u work IN ny??
this has been talked bout so much…do u not read ur colleagues articles?
most fail attempt at a season preview ever
Jesus this is a bad article. Someone should reprimand the writer for not having facts right. Now this was a worthless preview if you don’t even realize they don’t have their own draft pick. That leads me to believe you know nothing about this team and didn’t research a thing about their season this year.
Waste of time, I’ll look up hoopsworld or espn’s preview instead. Gees
BTW Auston, this is not the first time you’ve done this, the readers DO notice this and I do like the dime site a lot, I’m not bashing your writing ability but just do your homework before posting for us to read. It’s insulting when you don’t.
There ya go. Edited. My bad for not studying the 2010 draft enough, but untie the panties now.
Until Dolan goes. Knicks stink. Management doesn’t have a clue about talent,winning,scouting, Nothing.
I don’t know what the fuss is about… the gist of this article? The Knicks are going to suck this year.
Out of all the free agents, not named LeBron, I would love to see Amare head to NY. A reunion with Mikey D and a young energetic point guard would be just what he needs.
I love NY basketball, but lets be serious for a minute, they’ve really shot themselves in the foot…
Good preview Austin. They’re ceiling really is landing a big name in the off season, and since they have thrown ALL of their eggs in that basket, it would not surprise me at all (or any Knick fan) if they royally screwed that up too. It’s a good preview, because anything you write about the Knicks, if it includes their demise, is accurate.
LL
LOL – Austin was a Sonics fan then went over to the Pacers.. cant expect him to know the Knicks draft picks like NY fans do. honest gloss over.
no worries Austin!
OK Austin, all is right with the world. Even still, yeah my team is in a rebuilding year, plain and simple. Hopefully players develop into some usable parts going forward. The true hope is one of our young players turns into a STUD “Highly unlikely” and then we can entice one of the big free agents to come here. Lebron to the Knicks would set off a NYC riot for joy and Cleveland riot for pain and suffering.
I think it’s gonna happen. Maybe then we can sign and trade for Joe Johnson and call it a day.
Austin…gotta say, this is a pretty lazy assessment of the Knicks. Why would the Knicks just throw this season away? There are stakes involved (the Utah pick).
Also, what did you expect them to do with Lee and Nate? Give them multi-year contracts? For what? All they have proven is that they can put up numbers on a losing team. I like the deals they got, because they have performance bonuses if they make the playoffs. They were very honest about their intentions the whole time, so its not like they left them hanging either.
I think the way the team is structured right now is ideal. They have a bunch of motivated players. They don’t have drama (FINALLY!).
Bottom line, the team needs to commit to D and selfless play. The talent is already there to make the playoffs.
Oh and worst case if they don’t get Lebron? They can re-sign Lee to a long term deal, maybe trade Nate. Then Curry and Jeffries expire the following year. The rest of their major pieces would already be in place (Gallo, Hill, Douglas). Plus they would still be under the cap. YEAH FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY!!
I grew up watching the Knicks and they’ve been on a slump because of what isiah did…
It’ll be great watching LBJ in the Garden rockin’ a Knicks Jersey but i doubt that we’ll be able to land him… Let’s be realistic, we can land Wade but LBJ… he wouldn’t leave Ohio without a Ring and it’s ones way of cementing a Legacy… so focus on rebuilding with the right pieces…
Since i moved here in the philippines back ’01 i’ve seen a great franchise fall… and all i can do is cuss infront of my monitor… f*ck Isiah Thomas!!!!
Bring back the Knicks that i grew up watching as a kid… The New York Knicks is a team built with Toughness, Hard Work and All-Around Hustle… it’s the way it represents the people living in it…
*Pinoy Pride representin’ Shaolin’…*
To all those guys saying that this was a lazy assessment of the NY, who the fuck cares?
The management and ownership have done the most fucked up and lazy job managing and owning the team. They have slapped the fans in the face more than anyone ever could. Don’t be hating because someone writing a review of a horribly pathetic team puts the same effort into the review as the management and owner put into the team.
You delusional fucks should be used to half assed effort and epic fail.
That was the slickest backhand compliment I’ve ever received. Thank you, control.
Isiah was just a symptom of the NYK issues. Yes, he did do some crazy shyt, but the real culprit of this mess goes back to Layden and the way Patrick Ewing was handled. If they would have just let him retire as a Knick and play his contract out, the team would have been under the cap RIGHT THEN AND THERE. But no, they had to go and trade Ewing’s contract for a bunch of stiffs (Easley, Rice, etc.). That put the team in salary cap purgatory for years to come. They were desparately trying to not become a dorrmat, which happened anyway. By the time Isiah got here, he was just rearranging chairs on the Titanic and boy, did he do a good job of that. These bad years are necessary if the team is to ever be what it once was and should have happened 5 – 10 years ago.
AB
Yeah, sorry, best I could do. I’m still asshurt over that Toronto is a small market article…haha.
@ Control
For someone who hates the Knicks and NYC, you seem to spend a lot of time reading Knicks articles. I don’t really have a point for this post, i just hope you hurt yourself running from wolves or whatever the hell you do in Toronto for fun.
If anyone wants to consider training camp as meaningful, Jarred Jefferies may carve out a spot as a starter that will lead to his trade. We know he can defend, and handle the ball, and block some shots, but if he can really spot up and shoot the 3 as he has been doing for the first weeks of camp, he will and should start.
Duhon, Chandler, Harrington, Lee, Jefferies, except now Jefferies can spot up. A good defensive unit(not great, they will obviously get killed by good 5’s), and a very good offensive unit with the Duhon Lee pick and roll followed by Harrinton and Chandler, and Jefferies doing his Bruce Bowen impression!
A Bench of Douglas, Robinson, Hughes, Gallinari and Darko,(Gallinari, Hill and Darko up front) is a nice 2nd unit.
This is a weird year b/c there are no guarentees with Phila, Toronto, NJ. Even Chicago, Wash are not sure things.. EVen Miami. IF the uptempo style gets going, and the avoid a few stupid 4th quarters they had last year, I could easily see 45 wins.
And at the trade deadline, a Jefferies and Hill and a 2012 #1 for Rubio and Brian Cardinal trade gets the knicks the point guard and the cap space they want while Mini gets another nice future big, a stable player in JJ, and a #1 to keep building around.
the knicks suck. and until they get rid of mike d’antoni as coach, they are always going to suck.
who cares that their draft pick goes to utah? i say this because they wasted their draft pick last year on an italian bum! that draft selection shows that the knicks management have already given d’antoni too much power. danilo gallinari as an 8th pick?!!? lottery material?!!? I DONT THINK SO
here is why mike d’antoni sucks and why the knicks will suck:
* No emphasis on defense. the knicks gave up more than 120pts more than any other team in the nba last year. they cannot defend the pick-n-roll.
* He plays everyone out of position. his lineups are always too small. no height, no size and this leads to multiple mismatches for the opposition.
* He plays his starters too many minutes. he doesnt use his bench. he plays an 8 man rotation all year. that is just bad coaching. 8 man rotation cannot get thru an 82 game schedule. why wouldnt you use your bench more in a game 2 of a back-to-back? or a 4th game in 5 nights?
his coaching is just terrible. and thats why phoenix had NO problem letting him go. they werent fooled by the fast break. they knew their coach sucked. and he gases his players and plays favorites with them. he is just a poor selection for a coach. he should just be an offensive coordinator — but i’m even skeptical he can handle that. 7 seconds or less is NOT a system.
so…
for the knicks, their 2009-2010 preview doesnt even matter. as long as mike d’antoni is the sideline coach (and given so much say on draft picks) the knicks are going to suck and struggle to win 37games
nuff said
at least they got Darko
…at least. lol
BT
How am I wasting my time? I don’t know about you, but it took me less than 2 minutes to read this article, and it was pouring the hate on the Knicks so I rather enjoyed the 2 minutes, they were well spent.
Shit, you probably spent more time thinking of your clever response than I did typing all of my shit, reading this shit, taking a shit, and then driving to work (1 hour). Next time come with some stronger hate than “I hope you get hurt by wolves”. What the fuck kind of dis is that? My 2 year old brings tougher shit than that “Daddy, you stink”. She could probably read this article quicker than you too.
I don’t even live in Toronto fool, I live in Detroit. You might as well wish I get caught in a hit and run, drive by, car jacking, or another random act of violence that seems to be common in this wonderful country.
The ghost of Patrick Ewing lives on!
I have been reading for over a year, first comment now.
This control guy is a hater. Funny as hell but a hater. Relax man.
what if utah uses that first overall and takes john wall?
D-will, Eric Maynor and John Wall? NO WAY
In all honesty,
So many writers are underestimating the Knicks this year. The Knicks have Harrington, who thrived in D’Antoni’s system last year, a quality floor general in Duhon, a rebounding machine in Lee, an energetic shot of life in Sixth Man Nate Robinson – all which was mentioned above. However, what people keep overlooking is Wilson Chandler, one of Isiah’s few gifts. Chandler is only 22 and entering his third NBA season, second as a starter. His athletic gifts are undeniable and after a season of starting under his belt and an offseason of working on his shot, you can expect a significant increase in production from him. Then there’s Gallinari, who at 6’10 is a capable perimeter defender with a silky shot that will be easy to get over smaller defenders when D’Antoni play’s him at the 2. His ball handling skills and heady play will help win games as well. Add in the interior d boost with Darko and Jordan Hill, a weakness of last year’s team, and the perimeter defense provided by Tony Douglas, this is a team that could very well scrap out .500 or close to it ball.
All n All this season is a bust but I will still support my team as always.
Fuck all Knick Haters!
KNICKS UP!! all the rest down!!