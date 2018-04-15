The Knicks Have Reportedly Contacted Mark Jackson And Jeff Van Gundy About Their Coaching Vacancy

04.14.18

The New York Knicks always manage to keep things interesting, for better or worse. When it comes to their current head coaching vacancy, the team is absolutely making that the case. We already know that New York will bring in former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale for an interview, and now, we have learned that the organization has reached out to a trio of really interesting potential candidates.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks did something that many assumed would happen by reaching out to representatives for Mark Jackson. But the Knicks also made a more interesting overture, as Isola reports the team got in touch with representatives for former head coach Jeff Van Gundy, along with Raptors 905 coach Jerry Stackhouse.

According to a source close to talks, Van Gundy and Jackson join a growing list of head coaching candidates that the Knicks have officially reached out to. That list includes former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, who revealed Friday that he will interview with the Knicks next week. Also, a Jerry Stackhouse, who coached Toronto’s G-League affiliate, has been contacted and could have an interview date confirmed by Monday.

