The New York Knicks always manage to keep things interesting, for better or worse. When it comes to their current head coaching vacancy, the team is absolutely making that the case. We already know that New York will bring in former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale for an interview, and now, we have learned that the organization has reached out to a trio of really interesting potential candidates.
According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks did something that many assumed would happen by reaching out to representatives for Mark Jackson. But the Knicks also made a more interesting overture, as Isola reports the team got in touch with representatives for former head coach Jeff Van Gundy, along with Raptors 905 coach Jerry Stackhouse.
