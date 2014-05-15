Knicks D-League Team Will Be Named…The Knicks

05.14.14

In early March, the New York Knicks announced they would be getting their own D-League affiliate in Westchester for the 2014-15 season. The team asked the fans to suggest names for the team. The results were announced today, and they’ll be named, well, the Knicks.

According to Chris Herring of The Wall Street Journal, several other potential nicknames were trademarked by the team:

Per the official team release unveiling the team’s name and logo, the Knicks name was the most popular choice among fans. As for the logo, it is a reinterpretation of the original Knickerbockers logo used from 1946-47 through 1963-64:

We also want to remind you about this from Charles Barkley a few months ago when he found out the Knicks were getting their own D-League team, which got a little more poignant after today’s announcement:

The Westchester Knicks will play its home games at the County Center in White Plains, New York. No word on whether James Dolan overruled all other nickname suggestions, or if Chris Smith will get an invite to the team.

