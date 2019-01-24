The Knicks Almost Made It To February Before Things Started To Implode

Getty Image

The New York Knicks are among one of the NBA’s worst teams this season, which is by design. At 10-36, only the Cleveland Cavaliers have a worse record than the Knicks and New York has gone 2-20 in its last 22 games.

That is not the problem in New York, as the Kristaps Porzingis-less Knicks are supposed to be one of the league’s worst teams, but those losses are the root of what is a burgeoning implosion in the locker room. Losing puts a strain on everyone in an organization, even if it is part of an overall plan from high above. Players never try to lose and neither do coaches — although the latter can be directed to put player development above playing the best players at times — which means frustrations begin mounting when there is a lack of on court success.

It’s honestly a bit surprising it’s taken this long into the season for the Knicks to truly begin unraveling from the inside, but Wednesday night’s loss to the Rockets served as the catalyst for a pair of locker room spats to become public. That’s not to say there haven’t been internal issues or spats, but things seem to have truly reached a boiling point now that late January has arrived.

The first was Enes Kanter, long unhappy with his diminished role in New York, finally, publicly asking for a trade after the game. Kanter said he was told by David Fizdale and the Knicks staff he would start against Houston, but then ended up watching from the bench and catching a DNP-CD. He made one final plea for the Knicks to “play me or get me out of here,” which is easier said than done for New York given how much he’s owed on his expiring deal.

Fizdale seems to recognize how unlikely it is the Knicks will find a home for Kanter, as he makes $20 million. While that’s not all that difficult to move given he’s an expiring deal, it is extremely hard to move without taking on long-term money, which New York won’t do. The Knicks greatest asset right now is their cap room this summer and they won’t jeopardize that simply to get a disgruntled Kanter out of the locker room. While that has the chance to cause even more distractions, Fizdale had a pretty tremendous response when asked about the potential for Kanter to be a distraction for the team.