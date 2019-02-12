Getty Image

It isn’t a well-kept secret that the New York Knicks are struggling this season. David Fizdale’s team is firmly entrenched in the NBA’s bottom tier — alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls — and that was the case before the Knicks tipped off against Cleveland on Monday evening.

The end result was yet another loss (by a 107-104 margin) for New York and this particular defeat set a new benchmark for futility for the organization in that it represented a 17th consecutive defeat, and they did so in style (?) against a fellow miserable basketball club.

New York fought valiantly in the fourth quarter to pull within one after trailing all game and often by double-digits, but a pair of three-point efforts to tie from John Jenkins and Dennis Smith Jr. on the final possession drew iron and kept the losing streak alive.