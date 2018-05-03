David Fizdale Will Reportedly Become The Next Head Coach Of The Knicks

#New York Knicks
05.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks have found their next head coach. Three weeks after the team decided to part ways with Jeff Hornacek at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, New York will reportedly hire former Memphis head coach David Fizdale to man the sidelines in Manhattan. The two sides had been linked for some time, and on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Fizdale had “gained serious traction” for the job.

Ultimately, that ended up being a prescient tweet, as the Knicks made the decision to hire Fizdale on Thursday. The news was announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDavid FizdaleNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 7 hours ago
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 3 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP