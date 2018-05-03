David Fizdale Will Reportedly Become The Next Head Coach Of The Knicks

Getty Image

The New York Knicks have found their next head coach. Three weeks after the team decided to part ways with Jeff Hornacek at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, New York will reportedly hire former Memphis head coach David Fizdale to man the sidelines in Manhattan. The two sides had been linked for some time, and on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Fizdale had “gained serious traction” for the job.

David Fizdale has gained serious traction in New York Knicks' search for next head coach, league sources told Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2018

Ultimately, that ended up being a prescient tweet, as the Knicks made the decision to hire Fizdale on Thursday. The news was announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.