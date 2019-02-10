Getty Image

In dealing Kristaps Porzingis and potentially onerous contracts to the Dallas Mavericks in advance of the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks placed a great deal of emphasis on the summer of 2019. In short, the Knicks opened up the potential to acquire two max-salary free agents in July but, in doing so, exposed the organization to ridicule and finger-pointing if they are not able to put the pieces together in the wake of a trade involving their best roster asset in Porzingis.

With that as the backdrop, the organization seemingly used a very interesting approach when dealing with season ticket holders this week. New York apparently attempted to lure renewals by using an image of the best free agent on the market, Kevin Durant, alongside a photo of current Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson.