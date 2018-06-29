The Knicks Hope Kristaps Porzingis Is A Free Agent ‘Magnet’ In 2019

#2018 NBA Free Agency #New York Knicks
06.28.18 28 mins ago

The New York Knicks do not appear to be a prime team to follow with regard to 2018 NBA free agency, in part because star big man Kristaps Porzingis continues to recover from knee surgery that will cost him at least a portion of the 2018-19 campaign. The Knicks, however, appear to have big plans for the summer of 2019 and team president Steve Mills shared some of them on Thursday.

During a sit-down with The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio (h/t Ian Begley of ESPN), Mills acknowledged that the Knicks have “worked really hard in rebuilding the relationship” with Porzingis and that the team and star player are in regular communication during Porzingis’ injury rehab. However, the headliner for the conversation came when discussing big plans for next summer, when Porzingis presumably returns to full health and the Knicks have significant salary cap flexibility.

“Our goal is to get our house in order,” Mills said during the interview. “Develop the foundation. And we are not going to be players [in free agency] this year. If we sign guys it’s going to be for a one-year deal because we are going to have room for a max contract in the following year. We’ll be able to make room for a max guy.”

