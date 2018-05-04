The Knicks Are Prepared To Push For LeBron James If He’s Interested After David Fizdale’s Hiring

05.04.18 1 hour ago

An eyebrow-raising rumor that popped up during the 2017-18 NBA season was that the Los Angeles Lakers might try to bolster their potential pitch for LeBron James by firing Luke Walton and hiring David Fizdale. That ended up not happening, as Walton did an admirable job coaching up the young Lakers this season and will come back next year.

But while it remains to be seen if this plan influenced the Knicks, it turns out New York might be going down the path laid out by the Lakers. On Thursday, it was revealed that the Knicks will make Fizdale their head coach, a move that received almost universal praise.

One day later and a report by Marc Berman of the New York Post indicated that New York is prepared to make the necessary moves they have to make if James is interested in heading to the Big Apple.

Knicks brass has pointed toward the summer of 2019, when it plans to be ready to make a free-agent splash. But after Thursday’s hiring of former Memphis head coach and Heat assistant David Fizdale, the Knicks are prepared to open salary-cap space this summer in the unlikely event they get an inkling LeBron James has some interest in coming to the Garden this summer, according to an NBA source.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LeBron James#New York Knicks
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyDavid FizdaleLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

