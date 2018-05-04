Getty Image

An eyebrow-raising rumor that popped up during the 2017-18 NBA season was that the Los Angeles Lakers might try to bolster their potential pitch for LeBron James by firing Luke Walton and hiring David Fizdale. That ended up not happening, as Walton did an admirable job coaching up the young Lakers this season and will come back next year.

But while it remains to be seen if this plan influenced the Knicks, it turns out New York might be going down the path laid out by the Lakers. On Thursday, it was revealed that the Knicks will make Fizdale their head coach, a move that received almost universal praise.

One day later and a report by Marc Berman of the New York Post indicated that New York is prepared to make the necessary moves they have to make if James is interested in heading to the Big Apple.