The Knicks Are ‘Widely Assumed’ To Have Kentucky’s Kevin Knox Atop Their Draft Board

#2018 NBA Draft #New York Knicks
06.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks are always interesting to monitor with regard to the NBA Draft and the 2018 edition is no different. With Kristaps Porzingis still recovering from a torn ACL, the team should, at least in theory, be prioritizing the future over the results of the 2018-19 season and the Knicks have the No. 9 overall pick in which to improve their overall standing.

One year after selecting Frank Ntilikina in the top 10, the prevailing wisdom is that the Knicks now see him as something other than a point guard, leaving many to speculate that New York could center its attention on Trae Young, Collin Sexton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with their lottery pick this year. However, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony notes that the Knicks are now “widely assumed” to place Kevin Knox at the top of the heap — provided they don’t make a trade.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#New York Knicks
TAGS2018 NBA DraftKevin KnoxNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP