Getty Image

The New York Knicks are always interesting to monitor with regard to the NBA Draft and the 2018 edition is no different. With Kristaps Porzingis still recovering from a torn ACL, the team should, at least in theory, be prioritizing the future over the results of the 2018-19 season and the Knicks have the No. 9 overall pick in which to improve their overall standing.

One year after selecting Frank Ntilikina in the top 10, the prevailing wisdom is that the Knicks now see him as something other than a point guard, leaving many to speculate that New York could center its attention on Trae Young, Collin Sexton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with their lottery pick this year. However, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony notes that the Knicks are now “widely assumed” to place Kevin Knox at the top of the heap — provided they don’t make a trade.