New York Knicks New Alternate Orange Uniforms Are Revealed

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks
11.09.12 6 years ago

Yesterday, we showed you the horrendous new uniforms from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, thanks to a tweet from @jonathangosper, we have a look at these all-orange joints for the Knicks. We’ve heard these dubbed the “Winter” jerseys that’ll be rocked on weekend home games, but according to some of the rules we posted yesterday on alternate home uniforms, that isn’t allowed. According to Alan Hahn, these will actually only be worn on Christmas day, which makes sense.

That’s because we’ve already seen some all-red Christmas Chicago uniforms in NBA 2K13 (I retweeted a photo of them a few weeks back) that are a very similar design. Either way, these orange Knicks unis are a little too crazy.

via Complex

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks
TAGSIMAN SHUMPERTNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP