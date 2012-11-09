New York Knicks New Alternate Orange Uniforms Are Revealed

Yesterday, we showed you the horrendous new uniforms from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, thanks to a tweet from @jonathangosper, we have a look at these all-orange joints for the Knicks. We’ve heard these dubbed the “Winter” jerseys that’ll be rocked on weekend home games, but according to some of the rules we posted yesterday on alternate home uniforms, that isn’t allowed. According to Alan Hahn, these will actually only be worn on Christmas day, which makes sense.

That’s because we’ve already seen some all-red Christmas Chicago uniforms in NBA 2K13 (I retweeted a photo of them a few weeks back) that are a very similar design. Either way, these orange Knicks unis are a little too crazy.

via Complex

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.