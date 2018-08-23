A Knicks Diehard Explained What Finally Pushed Him To Sell His Fandom

Getty Image

The New York Knicks haven’t won a championship in more than 40 years. That doesn’t make the franchise unique in a league that features organizations that have never claimed the ultimate glory but, of course, the Knicks have a rich history and, perhaps more importantly, occupy a coveted spot on a very short list of “flagship” franchises in the NBA.

With that as the backdrop, an individual describing himself as an “infuriated New York Knicks fan” elected to put his allegiance up for auction on eBay (full listing here) and that story made waves from coast to coast. For starters, his auction listing is a work of art, from the stated rationale behind his choice to what the winning bid will actually secure from him.

Still, there were many additional questions asked on the internet and Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports caught up with the man, now identified as 33-year-old sales director Evan Perlmutter, on a number of topics. The entire thing is absolutely worth a read but he is “ready to jump full in” with a new team and even stated his working salary and sacrifice behind supporting the Knicks in New York.