The Knicks Have Finally Waived Joakim Noah

10.13.18

The Joakim Noah era in New York has come to an end. After months of speculation about what the future holds for the veteran center in the Big Apple, a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN indicated that Noah would finally get waived due to his reluctance to agree to a buyout with the Knicks.

The pair of ESPN reporters also indicated that Noah would get waived sometime on Saturday, and soon after that report hit Twitter, Diamond Leung of The Athletic reported that Noah had, indeed, been waived.

The Knicks eventually confirmed the news via their PR team’s Twitter account.

