The Knicks Have Finally Waived Joakim Noah

Getty Image

The Joakim Noah era in New York has come to an end. After months of speculation about what the future holds for the veteran center in the Big Apple, a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN indicated that Noah would finally get waived due to his reluctance to agree to a buyout with the Knicks.

Sources with @ianbegley: Knicks center Joakim Noah has no traction on an open roster spot elsewhere in NBA, so he’s remained unwilling to agree to a buyout. New York simply waiving and stretching the $38M owed him likely comes soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2018

The pair of ESPN reporters also indicated that Noah would get waived sometime on Saturday, and soon after that report hit Twitter, Diamond Leung of The Athletic reported that Noah had, indeed, been waived.

Update: Sources with @IanBegley: Knicks will waive Joakim Noah today. https://t.co/5989RN1GUW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2018

Knicks have waived Joakim Noah — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) October 13, 2018

The Knicks eventually confirmed the news via their PR team’s Twitter account.