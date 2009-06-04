New York’s Best Summer Tournament Is Back

Before Mike Beasley ever donned a Miami Heat jersey, he proved that he belonged with the big dogs at Nike Pro City (Hunter College, 68th St. & Lexington Ave.). Before Brandon Jennings went to Italy, he made his “pro” debut here. Pro City has been the New York summer tournament for as long as a lot of us can remember. It’s where you can find Al Harrington, Ron Artest, Nate Robinson, Smush, Mike Campbell, Corey “Homicide” Williams, Allan Houston, and every other major relevant NYC player in the summer months.

Some rumors were swirling that Pro City wasn’t going to be back this year. But let’s put those worries to rest – it’s officially back.



If you’re in the New York area this summer, make sure to stop through. It’s not just that you’ll get a closer seat watching the pro’s than ever before. It’s that all of these guys play the style that they love. Check this clip of Ron, where he’s called “NBA” from Pro City last year.

That’s his worst nickname. “Tru Warier” is cool and all, but the best is “Apocalypto,” coming from Tri-State’s Joe Pope.