New York’s last-ditch pitch to LeBron

Before LeBron James causes a party in one city and breaks hearts in five others, the teams still in pursuit of the NBA’s biggest star are undoubtedly vying for one last audience with LBJ before he goes live on-air at 9 p.m. on ESPN. What will those teams say to LeBron should they get his ear for a last-ditch pitch? Next up: The Knicks:

On the Court

Let me begin with the basketball aspect of things. We all know the Coach D’Antoni‘s philosophy — try to score in seven seconds or less. New York’s brand of basketball is entertaining and exciting, and while some people say it doesn’t win championships, they can win championships with the right superstar: That’s LeBron. Mike Brown slowed the game down and allowed defenses to key on him, but with LeBron running the point-forward spot in this offense he can attack the defense before they’re even ready. I mean, only in a video game or maybe in a dream could someone envision LeBron running high pick-and-rolls with someone as explosive as Amar’e Stoudemire. How scary would that be for defenses? The proof is in the pudding. Just look at what D’Antoni was able to do in Phoenix with Steve Nash and Amar’e. Now you replace Nash with an even more explosive scorer, not to mention a ridiculous passer in James, and you have the deadliest pick-and-roll combination since Stockton and Malone.

Now obviously just LeBron and Amar’e alone won’t get the job done. Especially with Wade and Bosh down in Miami, and strong returning squads like Orlando, Boston and Atlanta in the East, New York needs to be willing to spend money. We know that owner James Dolan is willing to go as far over the cap as necessary to get the right players. And it’s not just for this year, but next year, too, as we’ve all heard rumors swirling about Tony Parker or LeBron’s buddy Carmelo Anthony giving New York a serious look this time next year.

Off the Court

Do I really have to break this one down to you? If you thought the LeBron offseason circus was crazy, imagine the frenzy LeBron would constantly create every time he’s spotted in NYC. As far as money goes, let’s just say “Cha-Ching!” In a post done by Forbes.com’s Steven Bertoni, the Knicks showed LeBron a blueprint for how he come become a billionaire in New York. The revenue generated if Bron-Bron is able to bring a championship to NYC is off the carts and would propel him closer to his goal of becoming a billionaire athlete. Like I said before, it is only right that the leagues biggest seed play in the Big Apple.

It’s decision day LeBron: Where will your throne be next year?

