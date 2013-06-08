NFL Star Gets 2 Amazing Pairs Of Custom Air Jordans

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.08.13 5 years ago

Sneaker painter Mache regularly creates custom shoes that make us drool. But the recent “Past Meets Present” pack he did for Justin Tuck of the New York Giants is one of his best ones yet.

The Air Jordan 11 is done up in a Giants colorway, with a navy blue upper and patent leather, while the outsole and Jordan branding is red. The Air Jordan 4 is supposed to represent his time at Notre Dame. It’s coated in black with some Irish gold. This is a private order, so these will probably never release. We can only keep drooling.

Which sneaker do you like better?

