Nick Collison’s Take On Kevin Durant’s Career Night

01.18.14 5 years ago

The Thunder’s forward off the bench, Nick Collison, has never been a big-time first option on offense since coming to the NBA out of Kansas in 2004. At Kansas, he was a first option, but he learned quickly that if he was going to have a long career in the NBA, he’d have to change his game. He has, focusing on defense, rebounding and making his 15-footer as accurate as possible if his team ever needed him to knock one down. That’s why his tweet following Kevin Durant‘s career-night was so perfect.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, Durant played perhaps the game of his life against the Warriors, scoring 54 points with a ludicrous shooting line of 19-for-28. His midrange game was smooth, as always, and he knocked down a bevy of three-pointers from the right wing, not to mention 18-of-20 from the free throw line. All told, he found a way to score no matter what happened, and the Thunder won despite Stephen Curry‘s 37-point, 11-assist night.

Now here’s Collison:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That’s just perfect.

