Nick Johnson Dunks All Over Detroit Pistons In Summer League

#Video
07.05.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Real basketball is back. The NBA’s silly season of free agency has reached a fever pitch, but there’s still nothing better than the world’s top players actually competing. On the first day of NBA Summer League action, the Houston Rockets’ Nick Johnson served up a helpful reminder of just how exciting July hoops can be.

The 6-3 Johnson was the 42nd pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. Known for his explosive leaping ability and disruptive defense in college at Arizona, Johnson made a statement in his first professional game with a poster-worthy smash on Detroit big man Tim Olbrecht.

Off two-feet? In the half-court? Left-handed? On a seven-footer? Johnson’s dunk could prove the highlight of Summer League.

More important than the facial, though? The high-flying rookie posted 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists in his NBA debut.

(Video via YouTube user Maxa711Clips)

What do you think of Johnson’s dunk?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSHouston RocketsNick JohnsonOrlando Summer Leaguevideo

