04.04.18

Here’s a sentence you did not expect to read a week ago: Nick Saban is not backing down in the face of a potential lawsuit from LeBron James’ off-court project, Uninterrupted. For backstory, the reigning College Football Playoff champions have a new series called “Shop Talk” that involves players chatting while at a barber shop. The first episode also includes Saban and former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

In the eyes of Uninterrupted, this infringed on a similar project it had worked on with people like James and Draymond Green called “The Shop,” where athletes, you know, talk about stuff in a barber shop while getting a haircut.

