Getty Image

The debate over Steph Curry’s legacy and whether him having never won a Finals MVP award should matter has been exhausting for some time, but will never die until he does take home the hardware.

Curry, a two-time league MVP, three-time champion, and the consensus best shooter in league history, will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer no matter what, but the one hole in his trophy case always gets brought up. Some think the 2015 Finals MVP award should’ve been his, not Andre Iguodala’s. Among those is FS1’s Nick Wright, who decided to offer up a conspiracy theory on Tuesday morning that the voting was 4-4-3 that year, split between Iguodala, LeBron James, and Curry.