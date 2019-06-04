The NBA Vehemently Denied Nick Wright’s Conspiracy Theory On The 2015 Finals MVP Voting

06.04.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The debate over Steph Curry’s legacy and whether him having never won a Finals MVP award should matter has been exhausting for some time, but will never die until he does take home the hardware.

Curry, a two-time league MVP, three-time champion, and the consensus best shooter in league history, will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer no matter what, but the one hole in his trophy case always gets brought up. Some think the 2015 Finals MVP award should’ve been his, not Andre Iguodala’s. Among those is FS1’s Nick Wright, who decided to offer up a conspiracy theory on Tuesday morning that the voting was 4-4-3 that year, split between Iguodala, LeBron James, and Curry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#NBA#LeBron James
TAGSANDRE IGUODALAGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron JamesNBAnba finalsNick WrightSTEPHEN CURRY
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP