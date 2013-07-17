Nick Young Brings All-Around Offensive Game To Nike’s Drew League With Two Impressive Dunks

#Nick Young #Video
07.16.13 5 years ago

Nick Young is known primarily as a shooter. His 37.4 percent career mark from beyond the arc is a large reason why he’s been able to stay in the league while shunning the defensive side of the game almost entirely. But Young’s hair-trigger on a jump shot means we rarely get to see him take it to the rack.

Young shows off an all-around offensive repertoire with two first quarter dunks off dribble-drives in Nike’s Drew League game from this past weekend. Nick still doesn’t defend the pick-and-roll very well at the pro level, but this is the Drew League, and defense is about as important as the NBA’s All-Star game. While Young can’t defend a lick, he definitely has Swag.

How many points can Young average in Los Angeles?

TOPICS#Nick Young#Video
TAGSDimeMagDrew LeagueNICK YOUNGvideo

