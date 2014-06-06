Nick Young Celebrates GF Iggy Azalea’s Birthday On A Yacht (Pics)

#Ink #Nick Young #Iggy Azalea #Instagram
06.06.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Nick Young‘s Target-loving girlfriend Iggy Azalea turns 23 tomorrow. So Swaggy P and the “Work” songstress took a vacation near the beach where they went fishing and lounged on a yacht. Nick even got some unusual ink during the excursion.

Pretty standard stuff here, just Young and Iggy putting the “off” in offseason, yet again.

Young even got some new ink* that’s a tad different than his other body art:

*Definitely a temporary tattoo, or Mamba would be heckling him in practice about for the entirety of next season.

What do you think?

