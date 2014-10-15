Nick Young Comes To Iggy Azalea’s Defense During Feud With Snoop Lion

#Nick Young #Snoop Dogg #Iggy Azalea
10.15.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It seems like the only thing we love talking about more than Nick Young is the affable Los Angeles Laker’s relationship with Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea. So that Young has become involved in the social media feud between his girlfriend and Snoop Dogg/Lion? It’s a development that makes for ideal Dime blogging coverage – or something like that.

Azalea’s beef with Snoop began on Sunday when he posted this to his embarrassingly active Instagram account, seemingly unprompted:

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Harsh. Also inaccurate. But he kept at it on Monday and Tuesday:

So says Todd cool out lil sis he was only jokin Sike. Ubitchu !!

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Ok last one n Imma leave the bitch alone!! Hahahahahah So says Todd

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

There was another post that’s graphic enough that we won’t share it, but here’s the link (Warning: NSFW). Good guy, this Snoop Dogg/Lion.

We’re surprised it took Iggy so long to respond, but she finally did in the wee hours of this morning. Azalea has deleted most of her tweets condemning Snoop, but our friends at Bleacher Report got to them just in time. Here’s a screenshot of her rebuttals:

Now that’s a “fancy” response. Good for Iggy. Young, though, just couldn’t help coming to her rescue. Here’s Azalea’s Knight In Shining Swag:

Even that’s tame compared to Snoop’s wholly unnecessary disrespect of Azalea. Perhaps it’s the poise of Iggy and Swaggy P that made the legendary yet presently irrelevant rapper issue this ambiguous apology:

Iggy forgave him, and says it’s time to move on:

Thankfully, now we can, too. Let’s hope Young feels the same way.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Snoop Dogg#Iggy Azalea
TAGSIggy AzaleaLOS ANGELES LAKERSNICK YOUNGSmackSnoop Doggsnoop lion

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP