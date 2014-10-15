Nick Young Comes To Iggy Azalea’s Defense During Feud With Snoop Lion

It seems like the only thing we love talking about more than Nick Young is the affable Los Angeles Laker’s relationship with Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea. So that Young has become involved in the social media feud between his girlfriend and Snoop Dogg/Lion? It’s a development that makes for ideal Dime blogging coverage – or something like that.

Azalea’s beef with Snoop began on Sunday when he posted this to his embarrassingly active Instagram account, seemingly unprompted:

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 12, 2014 at 12:18pm PDT

Harsh. Also inaccurate. But he kept at it on Monday and Tuesday:

There was another post that’s graphic enough that we won’t share it, but here’s the link (Warning: NSFW). Good guy, this Snoop Dogg/Lion.

We’re surprised it took Iggy so long to respond, but she finally did in the wee hours of this morning. Azalea has deleted most of her tweets condemning Snoop, but our friends at Bleacher Report got to them just in time. Here’s a screenshot of her rebuttals:

Now that’s a “fancy” response. Good for Iggy. Young, though, just couldn’t help coming to her rescue. Here’s Azalea’s Knight In Shining Swag:

These old heads turnin into sucka's .. — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 15, 2014

I'm so West Coast .. — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 15, 2014

Ain't nobody worried about no SnoopLion .. This dude Just goin thru a midlife Crisis you Go get convertible yet . OG's out here losin — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 15, 2014

Even that’s tame compared to Snoop’s wholly unnecessary disrespect of Azalea. Perhaps it’s the poise of Iggy and Swaggy P that made the legendary yet presently irrelevant rapper issue this ambiguous apology:

Iggy forgave him, and says it’s time to move on:

I appreciate the apology @snoopdogg — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

Let that be that people, time to focus on the positive things I've got going on. no time to dwell on the negative. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

Thankfully, now we can, too. Let’s hope Young feels the same way.

