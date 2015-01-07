Nick Young & Jeremy Lin Perform Abbott & Costello Comedy Stylings At Event

During the 11th annual All-Access Lakers event at Staples Center on Tuesday night, Jeremy Lin and Nick Young were on a panel together and it quickly became evident the mismatched pair has a future in show business — or at least a running gig at the Improv on Melrose. Lin and Swaggy’s off-the-cuff patter and repartee worked incredibly well, as you’ll see.

The two Lakers were also joined by Wayne Ellington, but he only makes a cameo in their routine. Thankfully, ESPN’s Arash Markazi was on hand to compile their hysterical back-and-forth:

Jeremy Lin: "I don't have a girlfriend who can but me a car for Christmas. Nick has a different car for every day of the week." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Lin: "I'm single."

Young: "How are you single?"

Lin: "Because I'm not dating anyone Nick." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Ellington: "I'm engaged."

Young: "You're engaged!"

Ellington: "Yeah, Nick, when are you getting engaged?"

Young: (silence) — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Lin: "I was born in Torrance."

Young: "Really?"

Lin: "Yes, Nick. We've been through this. I wasn't born on another continent." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Young: "Didn't you used to beatbox?"

Lin: "I've never beatboxed in my life."

Young: "Must have been another Lin." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Young on Kobe: "He has no filter. He just talks and talks and talks."

Lin: "That's ironic."

Young: "What?"

Lin: "Nothing. Keep going." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Young: "When are you getting engaged Wayne?"

Ellington: "None of your business."

Young: "Cool so no date yet." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Swaggy had a few classic one-liners about Kobe Bryant‘s trash talking during practice, and the origin of his nickname, too:

Nick Young on the origin of the Swaggy P nickname: "It's biblical. It's in the old testament. The prophet of swag." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Young on Kobe's practice rant: "I went home and my girlfriend was calling me soft like tissue. That kind of stuff hurts me." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Young on Kobe: "Once you get to that level you're supposed to be like that. You're supposed to be a little off." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2015

Would you watch a reality show starring Lin and Swaggy?

