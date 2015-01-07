Nick Young & Jeremy Lin Perform Abbott & Costello Comedy Stylings At Event

During the 11th annual All-Access Lakers event at Staples Center on Tuesday night, Jeremy Lin and Nick Young were on a panel together and it quickly became evident the mismatched pair has a future in show business — or at least a running gig at the Improv on Melrose. Lin and Swaggy’s off-the-cuff patter and repartee worked incredibly well, as you’ll see.
The two Lakers were also joined by Wayne Ellington, but he only makes a cameo in their routine. Thankfully, ESPN’s Arash Markazi was on hand to compile their hysterical back-and-forth:
Swaggy had a few classic one-liners about Kobe Bryant‘s trash talking during practice, and the origin of his nickname, too:
Would you watch a reality show starring Lin and Swaggy?
