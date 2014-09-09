Nick Young Joins Unsuspecting Kids For Game Of 3-On-3 In New York

#Nick Young #Video
09.08.14 4 years ago

The best part about this video of Nick Young playing 3-on-3 with youngsters in New York is that it’s not much different than how he hoops with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ball-watching, slick handle, and smooth fadeaway followed by an effortlessly awesome celebration – this might as well be Swaggy P at Staples Center.

Lol surprise some lil hoopers while driving thru these NY streets decided to stop and join they 3 on 3 … I had to swag on them tho #JustBecause #NYFW #BallIsLife #BasketballJones

Say what you will about the level of competition here, but this outing certainly went much better than Young’s last one involving children.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Video
TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSNICK YOUNGvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP