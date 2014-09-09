Nick Young Joins Unsuspecting Kids For Game Of 3-On-3 In New York

The best part about this video of Nick Young playing 3-on-3 with youngsters in New York is that it’s not much different than how he hoops with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ball-watching, slick handle, and smooth fadeaway followed by an effortlessly awesome celebration – this might as well be Swaggy P at Staples Center.

Lol surprise some lil hoopers while driving thru these NY streets decided to stop and join they 3 on 3 … I had to swag on them tho #JustBecause #NYFW #BallIsLife #BasketballJones

Say what you will about the level of competition here, but this outing certainly went much better than Young’s last one involving children.

