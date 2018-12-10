Nick Young Is Back In The NBA With The Denver Nuggets

Getty Image

Nick Young achieved the ultimate NBA goal last season when he won a championship with the Warriors, but his contributions to Golden State haven’t been enough to land him another roster spot to start the 2018 season. The 13 year NBA guard has been a free agent going into this season and, until now, it didn’t look like he had any potential landing spots.

That changed on Monday when the Denver Nuggets, desperate for bodies due to a plethora of injuries, are giving the former Swaggy P a chance to play for the bets team in the Western Conference. Denver tweeted out a picture of Young signing a contract with his new team on Monday morning, and word qujickly spread that he would be joining the team.

Theoretically Young could start playing Monday night. The Nuggets could definitely use him to just to fill rotation minutes.