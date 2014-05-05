Nick Young Poses With Wax Models Of Joan Rivers & Halle Berry

05.05.14 4 years ago

In a continuation of the NBA’s greatest off-court show, Nick Young took his awesomeness to another level by posing with a couple of wax models. At Madame Tussauds Hollywood, the Lakers guard had a little fun at the expense of Joan Rivers (“Older the berry sweeter the juice what’s good Joan”) and Halle Berry (“Ms Berry if you nasty lol”).

It’s not every day you see something like this. Then again, if you’re a follower of Swaggy P’s Instagram account, well, then it is pretty much every day that you see something like this.

[RELATED: Nick Young throws one of the worst first pitches you will ever see]

via That NBA Lottery Pick

